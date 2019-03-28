Ford brings more than 30 years of industry experience

UBS Financial Services announced today Patrick Ford will join its New Albany office and partner with the James Hull Wealth Management Partners. Ford, previously at Merrill Lynch, began his career as a financial advisor in 1987. During his 32 years in the industry, Ford has served as a senior vice president and wealth management advisor.

Ford advises individuals, families and businesses by helping to define their financial goals, establish objectives, set strategies and implement investment recommendations. For each client, he uses a tailored approach to financial and goals-based wealth management.

"I strive to build enduring client relationships by providing outstanding service and guidance," said Ford. "I strongly believe open and trusted collaboration during the planning process is a crucial element in achieving optimal outcomes for my clients. I look forward to maintaining that same approach as I begin this new chapter of my career at UBS."

Ford graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in political science and journalism. He is a Certified Financial Planner practitioner a designation awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Ford currently lives in Granville, Ohio, with his wife and their two sons. He is an active member of his church, St. Luke's Episcopal. He is also an active member of his community and regularly speaks to students enrolled in financial literacy classes at area high schools.

"Pat has a proven track record for serving his clients and his community," said Erik Puffenberger, Branch Manager at UBS Financial Services Inc. "The New Albany office began a complete renovation in late 2018 to enhance the overall commitment to the community. Pat will be coming into the office at an exciting time in its future and we look forward to the expertise he will bring."

