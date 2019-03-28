jumpthegap Challenges Young Talents to Plan the Design of the Future by Thinking of Planet Earth in 2030

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Roca's International Design Competition jumpthegap , whose eighth edition closes its registration period on April 3 rd , searches innovative and sustainable concepts for the bathroom space of the future

jumpthegap aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations, which establish the path to follow until 2030 in terms of sustainability

The competition, with over 20,600 participants from 134 countries in its seven editions, has consolidated a reference point in design all around the world

The eighth edition of Roca's International Design Competition jumpthegap is under way with a clear commitment to the future of planet Earth. With the aim of offering a platform where international students and professionals of architecture and design under the age of 40 can show their talent by providing sustainable and innovative conceptual solutions for the bathroom space of the future, the competition has consolidated as one of the leading international design events.

Looking towards the future of design necessarily means taking into account the situation in which we can find ourselves in a few years and the solutions we can provide today to take maximum care of the planet. jumpthegap proposes young designers and architects to think of the future of design by offering sustainable solutions and taking into account the Sustainable Development Goals laid out by United Nations, with the goal of reducing the human footprint as much as possible. With special attention to those goals focused on climate change and the protection of the environment, jumpthegap pays special attention to the goals with a special link to the bathroom space of the future, such as:

Half of the world's population, 3.5 trillion people, live in cities and by 2030 this figure is planned to reach 5 trillion.

By 2050, the world's population will reach 9.6 trillion people and we will need nearly three planets to provide the natural resources needed to maintain the current lifestyles.

Less than 3 percent of the water in the world is drinkable, of which 2.5 percent is frozen in Antarctica , the Arctic and glaciers. Therefore, mankind depends on 0.5 percent for all freshwater needs.

Since its first edition in 2004, jumpthegap has counted on the collaboration of BCD Barcelona Centre de Disseny. Also since the very beginning, the jury of jumpthegap has stood out for the relevance of its members, renowned professionals in the world of architecture and design. In this eighth edition, the president of the jury is the acclaimed Brazilian architect Ruy Ohtake.

Contestants can opt for three prizes: Professional category, for architects and designers under the age of 40 with 10,000€ in prize money; Student category, for students under the age of 30 with 10,000€ in prize money and the Special We Are Water Foundation Award with 6,000€ in prize money. The registration period is open on the website www.jumpthegap.net until the 3rd April.

About jumpthegap

jumpthegap is an international biennial design competition driven by Roca. Since its first edition in 2004, it has counted on the collaboration of BCD Barcelona Centre de Disseny. Its main goal is to offer a platform for international architecture and design professionals and students under the age of 40 and 30, respectively, where they can showcase their talent by providing sustainable and innovative conceptual solutions for the bathroom space of the future. The competition, which currently holds its eighth edition, has an international high-level jury made up of renowned professionals of the world of design and architecture.

www.jumpthegap.net

About Roca

Roca is a company engaged in the design, production and commercialization of products for the bathroom space, as well as ceramic floor and wall tiles for architecture, building and interior design. Over 100 years after its establishment, the company employs more than 22,600 workers and has 78 production plants, with presence in more than 170 markets in the five continents.

www.roca.com

