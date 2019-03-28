Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Artprice und sein Geschäftsführer Thierry Ehrmann sind stolz, die 50 größten Kunstwerke, die im letzten Jahr bei Auktionen verkauft wurden, vorstellen zu dürfen. In der ersten Hälfte des Jahres übernahm die Moderne Kunst mit zwei Auktionsergebnissen über der 100 Millionen Dollar Grenze wieder die Führung im Bereich der Versteigerungen.



Das Wesen des Kunstmarktes war und ist es, stets nach dem Außergewöhnlichen und Seltenen zu suchen. Die Suche nach starken Emotionen ist ein wesentliches Merkmal der Kunstgeschichte und des Kunstmarktes. Mit dem Kauf eines Kunstwerkes erwirbt der Sammler nicht nur ein Kunstobjekt, sondern auch eine außergewöhnliche Geschichte.



Die Suche der Sammler orientiert sich ganz selbstverständlich am richtigen Werk des richtigen Künstlers zur rechten Zeit zum richtigen Preis, doch er interessiert sich ebenso für eine mit dem Werk verbundene Geschichte. Trotz dieser "Suchkriterien" verzeichnet der Kunstmarkt bei den unverkauften Werken eine weltweite Durchschnittsrate von 30 bis 35%; das ist ein Schlüsselindikator, der etwas über die Gesundheit des Marktes aussagt.



Die unvermeidlichen Auswahlprozesse - wesentlich für die Steigerung der Markteffizienz - stehen im Mittelpunkt der Museum Industry, deren Wachstum eine echte Revolution in der Kunstgeschichte darstellt.



Museen haben sich zu den Tempeln des 21. Jahrhundert entwickelt: die Zahl der Besucher hat sich in den letzten 20 Jahren verdoppelt. Dies spiegelt sich auch in einer ausgezeichneten Wachstumsrate wieder, die übrigens von der Entwicklung eines Unterhaltungsmarktes mit allen möglichen Angeboten - interaktive Unterhaltung, Derivate, virtuelle Museumsbesuche usw. - begleitet war.



Mit den Museen, Galerien und Auktionshäusern entwickelte sich die Kunst zu einer umfangreichen Domäne in den Bereichen Freizeit, Entdeckung, Bildung und Kuriosität.



Rang; Künstler; Kunstwerk; Preis ($) 1; Amedeo MODIGLIANI (1884-1920) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani); Nu couché (sur le côté gauche) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani/painting/15810060/nu%20couche%20(sur%20le%20cote%20gauche)?????????) (1917) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani/painting/15810060/nu%20couche%20(sur%20le%20cote%20gauche)?????????); 157,159,000 2; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Fillette la corbeille fleurie (1905) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15639912/fillette%20a%20la%20corbeille%20fleurie?????????); 115,000,000 3; Edward HOPPER (1882-1967) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13846/edward-hopper); Chop Suey (1929) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13846/edward-hopper/painting/17134023/chop%20suey?????????); 91,875,000 4; David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney); Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/17185119/portrait%20of%20an%20artist%20(pool%20with%20two%20figures)%20????????????????) Figures) (1972) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/17185119/portrait%20of%20an%20artist%20(pool%20with%20two%20figures)%20????????????????); 90,312,500 5; Kasimir MALEVICH (1878-1935) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18536/kasimir-sevrinovitch-malevich); Suprematist Composition (1916) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18536/kasimir-sevrinovitch-malevich/painting/15811683/suprematist%20composition%20????????); 85,812,500 6; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Nymphéas en fleur (c.1914-1917) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639897/nympheas%20en%20fleur%20???????); 84,687,500 7; Henri MATISSE (1869-1954) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19177/henri-matisse); Odalisque couchée aux magnolias (1923) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19177/henri-matisse/painting/15639891/odalisque%20couchee%20aux%20magnolias%20???????????); 80,750,000 8; Constantin BRANCUSI (1876-1957) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi); La jeune fille sophistiquée (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi/sculpture-volume/15811704/la%20jeune%20fille%20sophistiquee%20(portrait%20de%20nancy%20cunard)%20?????????*?????) (1928) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi/sculpture-volume/15811704/la%20jeune%20fille%20sophistiquee%20(portrait%20de%20nancy%20cunard)%20?????????*?????); 71,000,000 9; Willem DE KOONING (1904-1997) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15725/willem-kooning-de); Woman as Landscape (1954-1955) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15725/willem-kooning-de/painting/17134008/woman%20as%20landscape%20??????); 68,937,500 10; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271545/femme%20au%20beret%20et%20a%20la%20robe%20quadrillee%20(marie-therese%20walter)????????????????*???*????) (1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271545/femme%20au%20beret%20et%20a%20la%20robe%20quadrillee%20(marie-therese%20walter)????????????????*???*????); 68,702,214 11; ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao); Juin-Octobre 1985 (1985) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao/painting/16860528/juin-octobre%201985%20(1985?6??10?)); 65,204,489 12; SU Shi (1037-1101) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/458151/shi-su); Wood and rock (https://www.artprice.com/artist/458151/shi-su/drawing-watercolor/17300127/wood%20and%20rock%20(???)); 59,206,820 13; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); La Dormeuse (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15334500/la%20dormeuse); 57,829,046 14; Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock); Composition with Red Strokes (1950) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock/painting/17134038/composition%20with%20red%20strokes?????????); 55,437,500 15; Francis BACON (1909-1992) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon); Study for Portrait (1977) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon/painting/15844812/); 49,812,500 16; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Flexible (1984) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/15852912/flexible); 45,315,000 17; PAN Tianshou (1897-1971) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22020/tianshou-pan); View From the Peek (1963) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22020/tianshou-pan/drawing-watercolor/17317602/view%20from%20the%20peek%20(????)); 41,392,525 18; Vincent VAN GOGH (1853-1890) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van); Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van/painting/15811722/vue%2520de%2520l%27asile%2520et%2520de%2520la%2520chapelle%2520saint-paul%2520de%2520mausole%2520%28saint-remy%29%E3%80%8A%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%A3%E9%9B%B7%E7%B1%B3%EF%BC%89%E8%8E%AB%E5%B0%94%E7%B4%A2%E7%9A%84%E5%9C%A3%E4%BF%9D%E7%BD%97%E6%95%99%E5%A0%82%E5%92%8C%E7%96%97%E5%85%BB%E9%99%A2%E3%80%8B) Saint-Paul de Mausole (1889) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van/painting/15811722/vue%2520de%2520l%27asile%2520et%2520de%2520la%2520chapelle%2520saint-paul%2520de%2520mausole%2520%28saint-remy%29%E3%80%8A%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%A3%E9%9B%B7%E7%B1%B3%EF%BC%89%E8%8E%AB%E5%B0%94%E7%B4%A2%E7%9A%84%E5%9C%A3%E4%BF%9D%E7%BD%97%E6%95%99%E5%A0%82%E5%92%8C%E7%96%97%E5%85%BB%E9%99%A2%E3%80%8B); 39,687,500 19; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Double Elvis [Ferus Type] (1963) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844818/double%20elvis%20%5Bferus%20type%5D); 37,000,000 20; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Le repos (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15809583/le%20repos????); 36,920,500 21; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Buste de femme de profil (Femme (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16166400/buste%20de%20femme%20de%20profil%20(femme%20ecrivant)????????????????) écrivant) (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16166400/buste%20de%20femme%20de%20profil%20(femme%20ecrivant)????????????????); 35,974,916 22; Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko); Untitled (Rust, Blacks on Plum) (1962) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko/painting/17185146/untitled%20(rust,%20blacks%20on%20plum)); 35,712,500 23; Paul GAUGUIN (1848-1903) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10904/paul-gauguin); La Vague (1888) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10904/paul-gauguin/painting/15639885/la%20vague????); 35,187,500 24; Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock); Number 32, 1949 (1949) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock/painting/15860430/number%2032,%201949??32??1949??); 34,098,000 25; Georges Pierre SEURAT (1859-1891) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat); La rade de Grandcamp (Le port (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat/painting/15639921/la%20rade%20de%20grandcamp%20(le%20port%20de%20grandcamp)???????) de Grandcamp) (1885) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat/painting/15639921/la%20rade%20de%20grandcamp%20(le%20port%20de%20grandcamp)???????); 34,062,500 26; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); La Gare Saint-Lazare, vue extérieure (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/16144248/la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20vue%20exterieure) (1877) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/16144248/la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20vue%20exterieure); 32,960,961 27; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Extérieur de la gare Saint-Lazare, (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639945/exterieur%20de%20la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20effet%20de%20soleil?????????????) effet de soleil (1877) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639945/exterieur%20de%20la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20effet%20de%20soleil?????????????); 32,937,500 28; Gerhard RICHTER (b. 1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/24376/gerhard-richter); Abstraktes Bild (1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/24376/gerhard-richter/painting/17206359/abstraktes%20bild?????); 32,000,000 29; Juan GRIS (1887-1927) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/12022/juan-gris); La table de musicien (1914) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/12022/juan-gris/painting/15639873/la%20table%20de%20musicien????????); 31,812,500 30; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Le bassin aux nymphéas (1917-1919) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/17160522/le%20bassin%20aux%20nympheas); 31,812,500 31; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Six Self Portraits (1986) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15291357/six%20self%20portraits); 31,414,491 32; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Flesh And Spirit (1982/83) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/15860460/flesh%20and%20spirit???????); 30,711,000 33; Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko); No. 7 (Dark Over Light) (1954) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko/painting/15844893/no%207%20(dark%20over%20light)); 30,687,500 34; Lucian FREUD (1922-2011) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud); Portrait on a White Cover (2002/03) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud/painting/16229874/portrait%20on%20a%20white%20cover????????????); 29,732,780 35; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); La Lampe (1931) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/17160492/la%20lampe); 29,562,500 36; David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney); Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/15860451/) (1990) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/15860451/); 28,453,000 37; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844836/most%20wanted%20men%20no%2011,%20john%20joseph%20h,%20jr) Jr (1964) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844836/most%20wanted%20men%20no%2011,%20john%20joseph%20h,%20jr); 28,437,500 38; Ren MAGRITTE (1898-1967) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte); Le principe du plaisir (1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte/painting/17166501/); 26,830,500 39; Francis BACON (1909-1992) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon); Figure in Movement (1972) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon/painting/16837506/); 25,918,362 40; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Untitled (Pollo Frito) (1982) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/17206398/untitled%20(pollo%20frito)????????); 25,701,500 41; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Femme dans un fauteuil (Dora Maar) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16144233/femme%20dans%20un%20fauteuil%20(dora%20maar)) (1942) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16144233/femme%20dans%20un%20fauteuil%20(dora%20maar)); 25,539,921 42; Egon SCHIELE (1890-1918) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele); Dämmernde stadt (Die kleine stadt ii) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele/painting/17166453/dammernde%20stadt%20(die%20kleine%20stadt%20ii)%20(city%20in%20twilight%20(the%20small%20city%20ii))????????????) (1913) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele/painting/17166453/dammernde%20stadt%20(die%20kleine%20stadt%20ii)%20(city%20in%20twilight%20(the%20small%20city%20ii))????????????); 24,572,500 43; Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky); Improvisation auf mahagoni (1910) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky/painting/17166414/improvisation%20auf%20mahagoni%20(improvisation%20on%20mahogany)????????????); 24,233,800 44; Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn); Ocean Park #126 (1984) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn/painting/15844869/ocean%20park%20#126); 23,937,500 45; ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao); Et la terre était sans forme (1956-1957) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao/painting/15515940/et%20la%20terre%20etait%20sans%20forme??????); 23,305,301 46; Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky); Zum thema jngstes gericht (1913) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky/painting/17166420/zum%20thema%20jungstes%20gericht%20(on%20the%20theme%20of%20the%20last%20judgement)????????); 22,879,000 47; Jeff KOONS (b. 1955) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/43452/jeff-koons); Play-Doh (1994-2014) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/43452/jeff-koons/sculpture-volume/15844827/play-doh); 22,812,500 48; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Le matador (1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271638/le%20matador?????); 22,780,091 49; Joan MIRO (1893-1983) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19928/joan-miro); Femme dans la nuit (1945) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19928/joan-miro/painting/17227206/femme%20dans%20la%20nuit); 22,590,000 50; Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn); Ocean Park #137 (1985) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn/painting/17185185/); 22,587,500



