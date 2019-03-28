Uptick Newswire Hosts Rooshine, Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Massive Funding and New Developments

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Rooshine, Inc. (OTC Pink: RSAU), a company currently focused on the importation, distribution, and sale of alcoholic spirits. Chairman of the Company, Les McCall, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked about the Company's recent press release about the international LOI and what it means for the Company. McCall explained that the Company has been handling a rebuild of the distillery in Scotland. The Company has recently secured funding for our purchase orders and accounts receivable that will help with this process, while also improving their cash flow. With this rebuild, the Company will be able to produce the demanded higher volumes, which will help to increase revenues and allow for substantial growth in both the USA and International markets.

Jolly then asked about the Company's partnerships with U.S. distributors. McCall explained that previously the volumes that these distributors were requesting were difficult for the Company to handle. However, with additional PO and AR funding these requests can now become a reality.

McCall then shared that investing in spirits has become increasingly popular and valuable. Compared to gold investments, investments in spirits are growing rapidly. Previously these types of investments managed to stay under the radar, however shareholders are now becoming more and more aware.

McCall shared that the Company is now able to allow consumers to take part in their 'Adopt-A-Barrel' program, which is beneficial to both the Company and consumer allowing individuals to participate in the rapid price acceleration in these spirits. This program offers a 10% bonus of the original cost each time the contents of the barrel are used by the bottling plant.

Jolly noted that there is a rumor that the Company is considering entering the CBD industry. McCall explained that the Company has experimented with blending CBD with spirits, which proved to be quite difficult. However, the Company has managed to develop new solutions for this problem which blend the full spectrum CBD oil into the alcohol without it separating. This resulted in two initial products, Devon Clotted Cream Rum and Highland Scottish Island Cream Whiskey, which blend the full spectrum CBD oil into the alcohol without it separating.

To close the interview McCall shared that since launching their Adopt-A-Barrel program, over 50% of the barrels have been adopted. He also shared that over the next few weeks, the developments of the Company will be considerable and given the stock's undervalued price, it's a great time to consider investing.

To hear Les McCall's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here:

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of 'Stock Day,'

About Rooshine, Inc

The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution, and sale of alcoholic spirits. The Company entered into a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV) (f/k/a Cloudburst Distribution Pty Ltd.), to be the exclusive distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits in North America. Rooshine's proprietary process allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after only a week. Our smoking process allows a permanent infusion of the smoky flavors that last the entire bottle.

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected, " "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

