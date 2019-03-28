Broadcast Management Group, Inc: Staffing Industry and Client Relations Veteran Jason Vega Joins Broadcast Management Group to Lead Production Staffing and Human Resources Division

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) hires staffing Jason Vega to lead the company's growing production staffing division that provides outsourcing solutions for production staffing along with production staffing recruitment services.

Jason excels at creating and nurturing employee relationships. He is a team player and a natural coalition-builder. Jason's outgoing nature and interpersonal skills keep employees and clients engaged and helps create an environment where people feel comfortable and creativity can thrive. In addition to being fluent in Spanish, Jason picked up basic Korean during his time deployed overseas where he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Broadcast Management Group provides broadcast networks, OTT Networks, digital media companies, corporations, associations, and government agencies outsourcing solutions to production staffing and recruiting. With locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and Washington DC it can meet the servicing needs of its clients nationwide.

"Our production staffing division has been growing rapidly over the last several years and we have been seeking the best person to lead this year, and Jason Vega brings all of the attributes we have been looking for." said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer Broadcast Management Group

"It is exciting to be part of a company who is very methodical when it comes to growth and its deep commitment to its clients and employees," said Jason Vega, Director of Staffing and human resources, Broadcast Management Group.

Broadcast Management Group is a global media company with five practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, and event management. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

