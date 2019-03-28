HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Result of AGM
London, March 28
28 March 2019
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the one hundred and twenty fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
