sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.03.2019 | 16:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Result of AGM

HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 28

28 March 2019

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the one hundred and twenty fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

© 2019 PR Newswire