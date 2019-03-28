Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Notice of results 28-March-2019 / 15:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 28 March 2019 Urban Exposure plc Notice of Results Urban Exposure plc, a leading UK residential development financier and asset manager, will announce its results for the period from 10 April 2018 (the date of incorporation) to 31 December 2018 on 3 April 2019. For further information, please contact: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Tel: +44 (0) 203 100 2000 Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Limited (Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry UrbanExposure@mhpc.com Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: NOR TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 7985 EQS News ID: 793193 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2019 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)