Abzena, the leading global biologics target to GMP partner research organisation, announced it has appointed Dr Campbell Bunce as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Bo Adair MBA as Senior Vice President Process and Operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005672/en/

Campbell Bunce Abzena's new Chief Scientific Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr Bunce joined Abzena in November 2015 as SVP Scientific Operations and Cambridge UK site head. The newly created CSO role recognises the strong innovation focus and depth of scientific expertise that customers expect from Abzena in biologic and Antibody Drug Conjugate design, discovery and development, as well as an expectation of seamless execution. Dr Bunce will maintain his Cambridge UK site head responsibilities in addition to this global role.

Campbell is a twenty-year veteran of the biotechnology industry. Throughout his career he has applied innovative solutions for the design, manufacture and clinical evaluation of novel products including vaccines, biologics and small molecules in multiple therapeutic areas. These include inflammation, cancer, infectious disease and addiction. Since joining Abzena, he has guided the expansion of its integrated capabilities across discovery, developability, protein engineering, cell line development, bioconjugation, analytics and bioassay services. His education includes a PhD from the University of Manchester, an undergraduate degree from the University of Glasgow, and numerous scientific publications and editorials.

Dr Bunce commented: "Our customers rely on our ability to solve tough scientific questions whilst shortening timelines and ultimately improving clinical outcomes for patients. I view our role as developing drugs by proxy and guide our team to partner very closely with our customer. The combination of world class scientific excellence and technical capabilities will maximise the likelihood of success."

Bo Adair joins Abzena to the newly created role of Senior Vice President Process and Operations, based in San Diego and leading project management and process improvement globally. He is a twenty-five-year veteran of the industry, having served in senior roles at contract research organisations including Aptuit, and Harlan Laboratories as well as leading management consulting organisations. He has consulted extensively with complex organisations including Bayer, Eli Lilly, Johnson Johnson, Cardinal Healthcare, and the United States Army. His background includes an MBA from the Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien University of South Carolina, an undergraduate degree from Auburn University, and a qualification as a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

Bo will focus on excellence of integrated project delivery within and across Abzena's sites, leveraging project management, process improvement and enabling technologies. He will ensure all processes are optimised to ensure the highest quality standards.

Bo commented: "I am delighted to be joining the company and look forward to working personally with Abzena's partners to deliver their projects on the planned timeline to the highest scientific and regulatory quality across Abzena's integrated design, development and GMP manufacturing capabilities."

Jonathan Goldman MD, CEO of Abzena, said:

"I am delighted to announce these appointments. Campbell deserves the newly created role of CSO, which recognises his exceptional scientific abilities and the differentiation we bring to the customer as the only Partner Research Organization with a dedicated focus on target to GMP for biologics and ADCs. Our customers expect more than just CMO services. Separately, I had the privilege of working with Bo Adair for many years and am extremely pleased that we have an executive of his calibre to allow us to scale up our integrated solutions operation as demand and the number of projects grow. Our focus is making a difference for patients and I am confident that Campbell and Bo will help achieve that goal."

About Abzena

Abzena provides the most complete set of solutions in integrated early discovery to mid-phase biotherapeutic and ADC drug development services in the pharmaceutical industry. The company maintains resources around the world, with facilities in the US and UK. Abzena is partnered with Welsh, Carson, Anderson Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. For more information, please see www.abzena.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005672/en/

Contacts:

Abzena

Joseph Reeds

joseph.reeds@abzena.com

+44 1223 903367