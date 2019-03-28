Hypur Ventures Launches New $500MM Cannabis Fund

Venture capital group announces the launch of its new fund, Hypur Ventures II, that will invest up to $500MM into the legal cannabis industry

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 2 8, 2019 / Hypur Ventures, a leading venture capital fund dedicated to investing in the legal cannabis industry, announced the launch of its new fund, Hypur Ventures II. The fund is managed by Hypur Ventures II GP, LLC whose members have been operating and investing in the legal cannabis industry since 2012.

Leveraging its extensive industry experience, Hypur Ventures II will invest across the complex cannabis and hemp supply chain. The objective of Hypur Ventures II is to strategically enhance value through investments in well-managed, revenue-generating businesses. A portion of the Hypur Ventures II portfolio will focus on mergers, acquisitions and rollup opportunities. Hypur Ventures II plans to invest in private companies with seasoned operators to provide growth and acquisition capital for initiatives at various stages of maturity. Fund investments may range between $1 million to $25 million. The maximum size of Hypur Ventures II will be $500 million.

The Hypur Ventures II team prides itself on its ability to understand the markets from various angles attributable to the collective positioning of its members as operators, investors, and industry thought leaders, providing multiple distinct vantage points from within the ecosystem.

"We are confident that by investing in experienced operators and companies with strong growth and defensible business models, we have an opportunity to unlock value in one of the fastest growing industries in the world today," says Founder and Managing Director, Christopher E. Galvin. "With the anticipated opening of the US public markets over the next 18-24 months, we expect to see significant levels of accelerating growth and long-term sustainable sector interest."

As the industry evolves, Hypur Ventures' second fund expects to make more investments into the industry's infrastructure and enterprise technology businesses that support the sector. The firm will also look to qualified international markets for investment opportunities, particularly as more countries in Europe and South America introduce legislation to legalize cannabis.

About Hypur Ventures II

Hypur Ventures II is a venture capital fund dedicated to helping cannabis businesses fuel growth, gain market share, and create long-term value across the industry's supply chain.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" information or statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the expectations of Hypur Ventures II regarding the prospective performance of its investment strategy and other non-historical statements. All forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Hypur Ventures management relative to currently available information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. For purposes of this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks include prospective investments and acquisitions by Hypur Ventures II of portfolio companies which under US Federal laws may be construed as engaging in illegal activity. Other risks may include, but are not limited to, significant competition, potential adverse public opinion, dependence on key personnel, volatility of markets, management of growth, tax regulations which prohibit the deductibility of cannabis-related business expenses, variability of revenues, net income and cash flow, and litigation risks, among others. Hypur Ventures II undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Subscription for the purchase of limited partnership interests of Hypur Ventures II is open only to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

