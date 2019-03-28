Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (Euronext Paris: EUROPCAR MOBILITY) announces the filing on March 27, 2019 of its 2018 Registration Document1 (Document de Référence) including its annual financial report with the French Autorité des marchés financiers under number D.19-0210.

This Registration Document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations. It is also available on Europcar Mobility Group's website, section "Investors"/ "Financial Information" (https://investors.europcar-group.com/

The following documents are included in the 2018 Registration Document:

the 2018 annual financial report;

the statutory auditors' reports and information relating to their fees;

the report of the Management Board;

the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance; and

the description of the share buy-back program.

1 Please note that this document is in French. A free translation in English will be available soon for convenience purposes.

