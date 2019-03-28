SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nokia Corporation - NOK

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nokia Corporation ("Nokia" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Nokia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 21, 2019, Nokia filed an Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing that the Company had "been made aware of certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel Lucent business [acquired by Nokia in November 2016] that have raised concerns." Nokia advised investors that it had "initiated an internal investigation and voluntarily reported the matter to the relevant regulatory authorities, with whom we are cooperating with a view to resolving the matter."

Following this disclosure, Nokia's American depositary receipt price fell $0.38 per share, or 6.07%, to close at $5.88 on March 22, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

