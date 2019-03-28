BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Notice of publication of documents

Notice of publication of documents
- Reports and consolidated financial statements of the Banca IFIS Group at 31 December 2018, including the draft consolidated financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on 7 March 2019, the consolidated non-financial statement drawn up pursuant to Leg. Decree no. 254/2016 and Consob Resolution no. 20267 of 18 January 2018, the documentation and the reports envisaged by the law in force.
- Reports and financial statements of Banca IFIS at 31 December 2018, including the draft financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on 7 March 2019, the documentation and the reports envisaged by the law in force.
- Public disclosure at 31 December 2018 - Pillar 3.
- Report on corporate governance and ownership structure.
- Remuneration report.
- Document regarding the pay plans based on financial instruments pursuant to articles 114-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act and 84-bis of the Consob Regulation for Issuers.
- Outcomes of the checks carried out on the correspondence of pay practices to the approved policies and the regulatory context.
- Motivated proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors regarding point 5) on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting "Independent audit engagement: integration of fee".
The documentation is available to the public also on the website www.bancaifis.itin the Institutional Investor Relations/Financial Statements and Reports section for documents no. 1 and 2; Institutional Investor Relations/Risk Management/Pillar 3 Disclosure section for document no. 3; Corporate Governance/Corporate documents section for document no. 4, Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meeting of 19 April 2019 and Corporate Governance/Remuneration section for documents no. 5 and 6; Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meeting of 19 April 2019 section for documents no. 7 and 8.
