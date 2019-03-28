BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Notice of publication of documents

Notice of publication of documents

Mestre.

Reports and consolidated financial statements of the Banca IFIS Group at 31 December 2018, including the draft consolidated financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on 7 March 2019, the consolidated non-financial statement drawn up pursuant to Leg. Decree no. 254/2016 and Consob Resolution no. 20267 of 18 January 2018, the documentation and the reports envisaged by the law in force. Reports and financial statements of Banca IFIS at 31 December 2018, including the draft financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on 7 March 2019, the documentation and the reports envisaged by the law in force. Public disclosure at 31 December 2018 - Pillar 3. Report on corporate governance and ownership structure. Remuneration report. Document regarding the pay plans based on financial instruments pursuant to articles 114-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act and 84-bis of the Consob Regulation for Issuers. Outcomes of the checks carried out on the correspondence of pay practices to the approved policies and the regulatory context. Motivated proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors regarding point 5) on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting "Independent audit engagement: integration of fee".

The documentation is available to the public also on the website www.bancaifis.it in the Institutional Investor Relations/Financial Statements and Reports section for documents no. 1 and 2; Institutional Investor Relations/Risk Management/Pillar 3 Disclosure section for document no. 3; Corporate Governance/Corporate documents section for document no. 4, Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meeting of 19 April 2019 and Corporate Governance/Remuneration section for documents no. 5 and 6; Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meeting of 19 April 2019 section for documents no. 7 and 8.

Attachment