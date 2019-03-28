Frost & Sullivan Names Richard A. Moran as CEO

SANTA CLARA, California, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Richard A. Moran as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843020/Frost_And_Sullivan_CEO_Richard_Moran.jpg

Moran will assume global operations and strategy for the organization with a focus on helping clients accelerate growth. "It's unusual to find someone who has experience leading and succeeding in the areas of research, consulting, technology and leadership. Richard has proven experience in all areas that align with Frost & Sullivan's core mission, and we are pleased to welcome him," said David Frigstad, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Businesses across the globe are worried about growth and innovation. Frost & Sullivan is uniquely positioned to solve those problems, and it is an honor to join the organization," said Moran.

Richard A. Moran's Experience and Expertise

Moran previously served as CEO and vice chairman at Accretive Solutions, a national professional services firm with a focus on accounting, information technology, and outsourcing. Prior to Accretive Solutions, Moran was a partner at Venrock and a partner at Accenture. During his tenure at Accenture, he led transformational efforts that included strategy, IT, and organization restructuring, and helped to successfully address change management processes.

Moran was also the tenth president of Menlo College, a private four-year college located in the heart of Silicon Valley. He is the first former president there given the "Emeritus" status for his contributions.

He received his Ph.D. from Miami University in Organizational Behavior/Higher Education and has published eight books. He is best known for his series of humorous business books, beginning with bestselling "Never Confuse a Memo with Reality" that started the genre of Business Bullet Books and, more recently, "The Thing About Work: Showing Up and Other Important Matters." He is a world-renowned "workplace expert" and the host of "In the Workplace," a KCBS radio program in San Francisco that discusses workplace issues and airs weekly to over 1 million listeners.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Contact:

Francesca Valente

P): +1 210.348.1012

E): Francesca.Valente@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com