Publicis Groupe UK's PG One wins Agency Team of the Year at Campaign Media Awards

LONDON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night at the Campaign Media Awards, PG One, the pioneering Publicis Groupe team launched in 2017 that combines media, creative and data for Procter & Gamble in the UK, won Agency Team of the Year.

Publicis Media agencies scooped a further four awards and 11 shortlists. Zenith UK won in Product Innovation, Healthcare, and Fashion & Beauty and Blue 449 won the Food, Drink & Household award.

Annette King, Publicis Groupe UK, Chief Executive Officer said: "PG one is a true example of the Power of One model that we offer to clients; expertise around key capabilities, within one dedicated team with the client at its heart. Our transition from holding company to a platform is a priority and I am proud of all the teams who have worked so hard to help deliver this. Congratulations to PG One, a formidable team who are demonstrating a sustainable agency model for the future."

11 shortlists include:

Agency Category Campaign Blue 449 Food, Drinks & Household A fcking powerful data solution for a brand in crisis! Blue 449 The Data & Creativity Award A fcking powerful data solution for a brand in crisis! PG One Agency Team of the Year PG One: The agency team of the future. Today. Starcom Alcoholic Drinks Kronenbourg 1664 - Franc Point Of View Starcom Media Partnership Kronenbourg 1664 - Franc Point Of View Starcom Best Use of Insight Kraft Heinz - Heinz Salad Cream WhatCream Zenith Banks & Financial Service NatWest: Cricket Leaves No One Out Zenith Fashion & Beauty Bringing back Hollywood glamour to Max Factor Zenith Healthcare Bodyform & Refinery29 BloodNormal Zenith Product Innovation - Media Agency Coty Fragrance Finder Zenith Best Use of Insight NatWest: Cricket Leaves No One Out

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media(Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.