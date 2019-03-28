Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ALD ALD: Board Changes and Management Appointments 28-March-2019 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Paris28 March 2019 ALD BOARD CHANGES AND MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS ALD announces changes to its Board of Directors and reinforces its General Management and Executive Committee. ALD Board of Directors changes At today's meeting, ALD's Board of Directors adopted the following resolutions to be submitted to the Shareholder Meeting to be held on 22 May 2019. The Board has decided to propose to renew, for an additional four years, the Director mandates of: - Mike Masterson - Patricia Lacoste - Karine Destre-Bohn. The Board will also propose to appoint Philippe Heim, Deputy CEO of Societe Generale, as Board member, for four years, replacing Gianluca Soma, whose mandate is due to expire. The Board has further indicated that it intends to elect Philippe Heim as its Chairman at the Board meeting to be held following the Shareholder Meeting, replacing Didier Hauguel, who will remain as Director. Didier Hauguel, Chairman of ALD, said: "ALD continues to grow following its successful IPO, with the full support of Societe Generale Group. I welcome the upcoming appointment of Philippe Heim to continue to oversee the development of our company." Appointments within ALD General Management As proposed by CEO Mike Masterson, the Board of Directors has appointed John Saffrett as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ALD, effective 1 April 2019. At the meeting to be held following the Shareholder Meeting on 22 May 2019, the Board will reaffirm the appointment of the whole ALD General Management team: - Mike Masterson as CEO of ALD - Tim Albertsen, Deputy CEO of ALD - Gilles Bellemère, Deputy CEO of ALD - John Saffrett, Deputy CEO of ALD. Effective 1 June 2019, Gilles Bellemère, in addition to his role as Deputy CEO of ALD, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive France, the Group's largest subsidiary. He replaces Jean-François Chanal, who will be retiring. Reinforcement of ALD Executive Committee CEO Mike Masterson has decided to expand ALD's Executive Committee, composed of the General Management and Gilles Momper, Chief Financial Officer, to include two new members, whose appointment will be effective 1 June 2019. Hans van Beeck will join the Executive Committee as Chief Administrative Officer, a newly created position. He will be responsible for supervising ALD's corporate functions, including Risk, Compliance, Legal, Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications, in addition to his current role as Head of Investor Relations. Guillaume de Léobardy will join the Executive Committee as Group Regional Director and will be responsible for supervising ALD's regional hubs. Mike Masterson, CEO of ALD, said: "I am convinced that, with these managerial appointments and the expertise the new members bring to the Executive Committee, we are well positioned to continue ALD's development and enhance our position as a global leader in the provision of mobility solutions. I would like to thank Jean-François Chanal for his long-standing commitment to the Group and his outstanding contribution to ALD Automotive in France." Biographies: John Saffrett John Saffrett has served as Chief Operating Officer of ALD since 2017 and is responsible for operational management of the company, including client solutions and sales & business development, as well as managing the company's IT and digitalization development strategy. He has held various roles within ALD from 1997 to 2006, starting out in Sales Account Management for the Group's subsidiary in the UK before being appointed IT Director UK from 2002. In 2006, he joined Fimat/Newedge UK, now Societe Generale Prime Services, as Europe CIO and Global Head of Corporate IT Services and went on in 2011 to become Program Director of Fimat/Newedge UK. He returned to ALD in 2015 and was appointed Chief Administrative Officer for ALD. John Saffrett holds a Bachelor degree in IT from Hertfordshire University and an MBA from Nottingham Trent University. Gilles Bellemère Gilles Bellemère has served as Deputy CEO of the Company since 2017. He was also active within the Group, in ALD Automotive France, between 2001 and 2013, first as Operations Director (until 2006) and subsequently as Deputy General Manager. Between 2014 and 2017, he was Regional Director in Societe Generale's Retail Banking Division, in which he had previously held various positions between 1987 and 2001. Gilles Bellemère holds a Master degree in Management from Paris Dauphine University and a Postgraduate degree in Foreign Trade from Paris Panthéon Sorbonne University. Hans van Beeck Hans van Beeck joined ALD in April 2017 to take part in the preparations for the company's successful IPO and to set up the Investor Relations function. Prior to that, Hans had a variety of roles at Societe Generale, the most recent of which were: Head of Financial Institutions Coverage for Societe Generale in London (until 2017), Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications (2010-2014), Chief Country Officer for Japan (2007-2010) and Country Head for Belgium (2005-2007). Hans holds a Ph.D. in Economics and Finance from the University of Pennsylvania and a M.A. in Mathematics and Management Studies from the University of Cambridge. Guillaume de Léobardy Guillaume de Léobardy began his career in Parsys in 1998, where he held several managerial positions in consulting and projects. He joined ALD Automotive in 2004 in order to start up and lead the company in Russia. He moved to Portugal in 2009, as the CEO of the subsidiary, and to Denmark in 2014, as both the country CEO and the Director of the Nordic region. Guillaume de Léobardy holds a diploma of engineering in Industrial management from AgroParisTech, as well as a postgraduate diploma of applied studies (DEA) in logistics and transportation from the Ecole Centrale Paris. Press contact: ALD Stephanie Jonville +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com ALD ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With 6,500 employees worldwide, ALD manages 1.66 million vehicles (at end December 2018). ALD is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and its share is included in the SBF120 index. ALD's controlling shareholder is Societe Generale. For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive [1] or visit www.aldautomotive.com [2]. March 28, 2019