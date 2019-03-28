Anoto Group AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28 March 2019

Stockholm, 28 March 2019 - At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ) on 28 March 2019, the following main resolutions were adopted.



Granting of options to new senior executives under the Company's incentive program

The EGM approved the grant of 2,000,000 additional stock options under the Company's incentive program to newly employed senior executives or persons to be employed in the near future within the Group.



Amendment of the Articles of Association

The EGM resolved to amend Article 5 of the Articles of Association to introduce a new series of shares, namely Series C shares.



Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on directed issue of Series C shares

The EGM authorized the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on a new issue of no more than 28,910,383 Series C shares, each with a quota value of SEK 0.60, corresponding to approximately 19.3 percent of the share capital of the Company after dilution. The above number of Series C shares corresponds to the total number of outstanding stock options for employees and board members of the Group, also including the additional 2,000,000 stock options. With the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new shares may be subscribed for by a bank or securities company at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchase of Series C shares

The EGM authorized the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on repurchases of Series C shares. Repurchases may only be made through an acquisition offer addressed to all holders of Series C shares and shall comprise all outstanding Series C shares. Acquisitions shall be made at a price corresponding to the quota value of the shares. Payment for acquired shares shall be made in cash.



For further information, please contact:



Joonhee Won, CEO

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

About Anoto Group



Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto's four solutions: C.AI - the world's first AI solution for offline education; ACE - Anoto's new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA - Anoto's secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson - Anoto's biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

