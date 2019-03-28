Publication of the Independent Expert Report

Following the announcement of the recommended cash acquisition of Stallergenes Greer plc (Paris:STAGR) ("Stallergenes Greer" or the "Company") on 21 March 2019, the special committee of independent directors of Stallergenes Greer (the "Special Committee") is pleased to announce that copies of the report from Finexsi Expert Conseil Financier, the independent valuation expert (the "Independent Expert") appointed by the Special Committee to deliver an opinion on the fairness of the acquisition price of €37.00 per Stallergenes Greer share (the "Acquisition Price"), are now available on the Company's website in both French and English (https://www.stallergenesgreer.com/recommended-acquisition-of-the-shares-in-stallergenes-greer-by-waypoint?t=1).

The Independent Expert has opined that the Acquisition Price is fair from a financial point of view.

The Independent Expert report will also be published in the scheme document.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

TRADING INFORMATION

Name: Stallergenes Greer

ISIN: GB00BZ21RF93 1 Ticker: STAGR

ICB Classification: 4577

LEI: 213800CYVZA7GJQEME86

Market: Euronext Paris regulated market

Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com.

This document (including information incorporated by reference in this document), oral statements made and other information published by the Company contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and businesses of the Company. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "project," "estimated," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may" or the negative of any of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic situations and business conditions, including legal and product evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in the Company's 2018 annual report published on 21 March 2019 on the Company's website www.stallergenesgreer.com. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Save as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any such update.

