REXEL REINFORCES THE OPERATIONAL DIMENSION

OF THE GROUP'S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

In order to reinforce the Group Executive Committee's operational dimension, Rexel announces the appointment of two highly experienced executives:

Roger Little, the Head of Rexel Canada's operations. Mr. Little became CEO Canada in 2014 and has held various and highly efficient management roles before. After contributing to the fast growth and rebuilding of the business in recent years, he will bring his expertise to the Executive Committee, notably in the field of project management. His appointment also reflects a desire to reinforce our North American presence within the Executive Committee, along with Jeff Baker (CEO USA).



These nominations are effective as of April 1st, 2019.

The new Executive Committee is composed of:

>operational CEOs:

Jeff Baker - USA;

Roger Little - Canada;

Pierre Benoît - UK/Ireland-Benelux;

Eric Gauthier - Asia Pacific;

>functional leaders:

Laurent Delabarre - Chief Financial Officer;

Sébastien Thierry - General Secretary;

Frank Waldmann - Group Human Resources Director;

>and a transformation leader:

Nathalie Wright - Digital & IT Transformation Director and recently appointed Nordics Cluster Manager;

All the members of the Executive Committee report to Patrick Berard, CEO of Rexel.

Biographies :

Roger Little

Roger Little has been CEO of Rexel Canada since March 2014. Prior to his promotion to CEO, he was Vice President of Westburne Electrical Supply (2012-2014). He successively held the positions of General Manager for Canada (2011-2012) and General Manager of Westburne West (2008-2011).

He joined the company in 1995 and held various positions at Electra Supply, Trade Automation Products Group and Omron before joining Rexel.

He holds an Honors Diploma in Electronic Engineering Technology from Georgian College in Barrie, Ontario, Canada.

Pierre Benoît

Pierre Benoît has been managing Rexel Benelux since 2017. He joined Rexel 30 years ago as Branch Manager and then held several positions within the Group in Belgium, including Sales and Marketing Director (2003 - 2007) and Chief Executive Officer of Rexel Belgium (2007-2017).

Before joining Rexel, he began his career in 1983 at Concord Lighting International, a British company.

He holds a degree in commercial engineering from the University of Namur (Belgium) and a Master's degree from the University of Tilburg (Netherlands).

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 26 countries, with nearly 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.37 billion in 2018.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris

