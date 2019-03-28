sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,47 Euro		-0,03
-2,00 %
WKN: A14XHJ ISIN: US9183851057 Ticker-Symbol: 5VT 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VTV THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VTV THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,633
1,655
22:01
1,61
1,66
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VTV THERAPEUTICS INC
VTV THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VTV THERAPEUTICS INC1,47-2,00 %