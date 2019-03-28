AACR 2019 includes over 30 abstracts building on QIAGEN's Sample to Insight solutions to advance understanding of cancer and commitment to improve outcomes

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of new solutions designed to advance cancer research as part of its highlights at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2019 Annual Meeting from March 29 to April 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. More than 30 studies being presented at AACR 2019 cite molecular testing tools from QIAGEN's Sample to Insight portfolio.

These products involve:

New solution bundles for all QIAseq and QIAact DNA panels for next-generation sequencing (NGS), integrating its market-leading CLC Genomics Workbench and QIAGEN Clinical Insight-Interpret software with these assays for seamless secondary analysis and tertiary interpretation of complex genomic data. The proprietary technology driving the superior performance of QIAGEN's NGS panels was described in a recent Nature article: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-41215-z

QIAGEN is introducing its exoRNeasy Midi and Maxi Kits for isolation of exosomes and other extracellular vesicles from urine and other samples, as well as the miRNeasy 96 Advanced QIAcube HT Kit for automated purification of total RNA, including miRNA, from serum and plasma samples. These are two novel liquid biopsy workflows for cancer research designed to enable non-invasive extraction and purification of ribonucleic acid (RNA).

Please find the full press release here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005773/en/

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711



Phoebe Loh

+49 2103 29 11457

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com



Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826



Robert Reitze

+49 2103 29 11676

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com