National Airlines and National Air Cargo Bring the First Relief Materials to Cyclone Idai Hit Mozambique

ORLANDO, Florida, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Airlines B747-400F flew from both Toronto, Canada and Amsterdam, Netherlands to Cyclone Idai-affected Mozambique with 70 thousand kilos of relief materials from the Canadian Red Cross Society.

Cyclone Idai struck Mozambique on 14 March, killing and displacing thousands of people and causing damage all across the country. Relief organizations rely on National Air Cargo to deliver aid to the city which is reachable almost solely by air and sea due to the nearly 3000 sq. km. of flooded land.

National swiftly responded to the request from Air Charter Service (ACS) to launch an urgent relief supply mission. National Air Cargo, Inc. is ensuring Aid agencies that the relief materials are swiftly getting to the people and are currently working on additional relief movements. Governments across the world have offered support to the cyclone-ravaged Mozambique.

National specializes in reaching the most challenging and demanding locations, should it be in relief operations or in troop support, and has always played a vital part in assisting relief movements to countries affected by natural disasters.

National's freight forwarding and airline entities have been instrumental in bringing relief support during the Ebola out-break in Liberia, earthquake in Nepal, flood relief in Philippines, hurricane relief in Puerto Rico, Super Typhoon Yutu-affected US Northern Mariana Islands.

Christopher (Chris) Alf, National's Chairman of the Board expressed, "Our hearts and prayers are with those affected in Mozambique. National Airlines is and will always be committed to prioritizing relief missions ahead of our commercial operations. The Mozambique mission request was received and activated within 24 hours."

About National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc.

National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Orlando, Florida, owns National Airlines and National Air Cargo. National Airlines' service as a global cargo carrier and passenger charter provider complements its sister freight forwarding companies. Together they provide sea-to-air multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions to get difficult-to-move cargo quickly and safely to wherever you need it. Established in 1990, the global reach of National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc. is maintained via strategically located offices around the world centered by the U.S. headquarters in Orlando, Florida, and with quality centers located in Germany, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.GoNational.com.

