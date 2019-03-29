sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,50 Euro		+0,04
+1,16 %
WKN: A1K037 ISIN: DE000A1K0375 Ticker-Symbol: ART 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTNET AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARTNET AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,47
3,61
08:04
3,38
3,62
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARTNET AG
ARTNET AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARTNET AG3,50+1,16 %