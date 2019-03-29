GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced the retirement of Roger Kendrick as a non-executive director of the Company.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"I'll take this opportunity to thank Roger Kendrick, a member of our Board of Directors since June 2008 whose retirement was announced today as he approaches his 74th birthday. I wish to thank Roger for his extended service and wish him the best for the future."

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on Euronext Dublin (Euronext Growth: GAME). For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

