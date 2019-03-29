Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: New number of shares in Vostok New Ventures Ltd

Stockholm, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On February 14, 2019, a special general meeting in Vostok New Ventures Ltd ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") resolved to effect a subdivision of shares (share split) and a subsequent mandatory share redemption procedure. The share split was carried out during February, resulting in a doubling of the number of shares in the Company and associated SDRs. During March 2019 the mandatory redemption procedure has been completed, resulting in a halving of the number of shares in the Company and associated SDRs.

In view of the above, as of March 29, 2019:

The total number of shares in Vostok New Ventures amounts to 85,688,309. 1

in Vostok New Ventures amounts to 85,688,309. The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 85,688,309.

For further information, please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations, Tel +46 (0)8-545 015 50

This press release comprises information which Vostok New Ventures Ltd is required to disclose under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for release on March 29, 2019 at 08.00 CET.







1 Including 8,442,053 shares represented by SDRs held in treasury.





Attachment