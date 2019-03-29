CP Kelco U.S., Inc.: CP Kelco Announces Global Collaboration with Lubrizol

Combining Nature-Based Solutions and Formulation Expertise for Personal Care & Home Care Markets

ATLANTA, March 29, 2019,a leading global producer of nature-based ingredient solutions, today announced an exclusive collaboration with The Lubrizol Corporation. The Ohio-based Lubrizol will commercialize CP Kelco's PURLLON Cellulose Liquid and KELCO-VIS Diutan Gum product lines in the global personal care and home care markets.



"This new collaboration will allow CP Kelco and Lubrizol to build upon our collective strengths," said Jérôme Béra, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at CP Kelco. "We will provide Lubrizol's teams the ability to expand their formulation capability with CP Kelco's nature-based, biodegradable solutions, and Lubrizol's deep expertise in personal and home care will help expand the range of applications for our Fermentation Derived Cellulose and Diutan Gum portfolios."

CP Kelco has decades of experience developing innovative nature-based, water-soluble polymers, enabling manufacturers across a wide range of industries and geographies to create products that serve key marketplace needs and demands.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets CP Kelco apart:

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the-art R&D facilities.

. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum, Cellulose Gum/CMC, Refined Locust Bean Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

