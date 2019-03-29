Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Restoration of Trading 29-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Block Commodities London, 29 March 2019 Restoration of Trading Block Commodities Limited (NEX: BLCC), the innovative commodity trader operating in Africa, is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's ordinary shares is expected to be restored on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 8.00am today, Friday 29 March 2019. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: Block Commodities Limited Chris Cleverly info@blockcommodities.com NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 Public and Investor Relations: Cassiopeia Services - Stefania stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com Barbaglio ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: BLCC LEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 Sequence No.: 7991 EQS News ID: 793357 End of Announcement EQS News Service

