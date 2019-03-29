Opus Subsidiary Signs New Hampshire Emission and Safety Contract

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of New Hampshire has awarded a new five-year contract to Opus subsidiary Gordon-Darby in the U.S. to develop, implement, and operate the State Motor Vehicle Inspection Management System.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles, and Gordon-Darby signed a new contract for the Motor Vehicle Inspection Management System covering the state's emissions and safety testing program. The new contract will be effective January 1, 2020. The five-year contract allows for one additional two-year extension. In addition to the new contract, the state extended the current contract for six months, now ending December 31, 2019.

The decentralized Motor Vehicle Inspection program tests approximately 1.3 million vehicles a year across the state. The program includes an automated OBD inspection and electronic recording of all safety inspection requirements.

Robert Tefft, Gordon-Darby President, said, "We are thankful to the state of New Hampshire for this opportunity to continue our partnership with the State in their efforts to achieve cleaner air and to ensure that vehicles are operating in a safe manner."

Gordon-Darby has been partnering with the state of New Hampshire since its original launch of the automated inspection program in 2004.

