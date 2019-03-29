New shares in GreenMobility A/S will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 2 April 2019. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: GreenMobility ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060817898 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 1,666,666 stk. ------------------------------------------------- Change: 368,421 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 2,035,087 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 95 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.4 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138514 ------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed by request from Certified Advisor Kapital Partner ApS For further information, please contact Kapital Partner ApS on +45 26 80 27 28 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=716647