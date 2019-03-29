Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: Debby Goldsberry to Speak at Cannabis Conference Las Vegas

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is proud to announce that Independent Director Debby Goldsberry will be speaking at Cannabis Conference, in Las Vegas, NV., April 1-3 on the topic of "How to Launch a Cannabis Dispensary.'

Goldsberry published her first book, "Idiot's Guide: Starting and Running a Marijuana Business" in 2017.

Debby Goldsberry is also the executive director at Magnolia Wellness, an award-winning dispensary in Oakland, Calif., and is the managing director of the Berkeley Community Care Center dispensary at Amoeba Music. Goldsberry co-founded the Berkeley Patients Group (BPG) medical cannabis collective in 1999, directing its growth for more than 11 years.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, offers the hi benefits discount pharmacy card, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor(R) (https://prestodoctor.com),Wild Earth Naturals(R) , (https://wildearthnaturals.com),and iBudtender (https//:ibudtender.com). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand(https://virginmaryjanebrand.com) In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

