WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
29.03.2019 | 09:40
PR Newswire

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 29

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

28 March 2019

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

---------------------------------------------------------------

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC was held on Thursday 28 March 2019.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 21 February 2019 were passed.

The proxy votes cast on each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONFOR/
DISCRETIONARY		AGAINSTVOTES
WITHHELD
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
1.To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 (together with the reports of the directors and auditor thereon)20,151,1501,508730
2.To approve the report on directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 201820,094,69135,81022,887
3.To declare a final dividend of 20.47p per ordinary share20,149,0678003,521
4.To re-elect Mr A T Copple as a director of the Company20,129,3248,81115,253
5.To re-elect Sir Richard Jewson KCVO as a director of the Company19,737,204400,33115,853
6.To re-elect Dr L R Sherratt as a director of the Company20,130,5867,54915,253
7.To elect Mr R E J Wyatt as a director of the Company20,129,5198,19915,670
8.To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor and to authorise the audit committee to determine their remuneration20,069,95573,8199,613
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
9.To amend the investment policy of the Company20,079,07331,50742,808
10.To authorise the directors generally to allot ordinary shares20,120,80111,11521,472
11.To disapply pre-emption rights in issues of shares for cash in restricted circumstances20,096,60529,14227,641
12.To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares subject to certain limits20,102,64036,82713,921

Resolutions 1 - 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 - 12 were passed as special resolutions.

Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do


© 2019 PR Newswire