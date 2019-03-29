Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, March 29
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
28 March 2019
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
---------------------------------------------------------------
The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC was held on Thursday 28 March 2019.
All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 21 February 2019 were passed.
The proxy votes cast on each resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|FOR/
DISCRETIONARY
|AGAINST
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|ORDINARY BUSINESS:
|1.
|To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 (together with the reports of the directors and auditor thereon)
|20,151,150
|1,508
|730
|2.
|To approve the report on directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2018
|20,094,691
|35,810
|22,887
|3.
|To declare a final dividend of 20.47p per ordinary share
|20,149,067
|800
|3,521
|4.
|To re-elect Mr A T Copple as a director of the Company
|20,129,324
|8,811
|15,253
|5.
|To re-elect Sir Richard Jewson KCVO as a director of the Company
|19,737,204
|400,331
|15,853
|6.
|To re-elect Dr L R Sherratt as a director of the Company
|20,130,586
|7,549
|15,253
|7.
|To elect Mr R E J Wyatt as a director of the Company
|20,129,519
|8,199
|15,670
|8.
|To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor and to authorise the audit committee to determine their remuneration
|20,069,955
|73,819
|9,613
|SPECIAL BUSINESS:
|9.
|To amend the investment policy of the Company
|20,079,073
|31,507
|42,808
|10.
|To authorise the directors generally to allot ordinary shares
|20,120,801
|11,115
|21,472
|11.
|To disapply pre-emption rights in issues of shares for cash in restricted circumstances
|20,096,605
|29,142
|27,641
|12.
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares subject to certain limits
|20,102,640
|36,827
|13,921
Resolutions 1 - 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 - 12 were passed as special resolutions.
Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do