Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

28 March 2019

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

---------------------------------------------------------------

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC was held on Thursday 28 March 2019.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 21 February 2019 were passed.

The proxy votes cast on each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION FOR/

DISCRETIONARY AGAINST VOTES

WITHHELD ORDINARY BUSINESS: 1. To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 (together with the reports of the directors and auditor thereon) 20,151,150 1,508 730 2. To approve the report on directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2018 20,094,691 35,810 22,887 3. To declare a final dividend of 20.47p per ordinary share 20,149,067 800 3,521 4. To re-elect Mr A T Copple as a director of the Company 20,129,324 8,811 15,253 5. To re-elect Sir Richard Jewson KCVO as a director of the Company 19,737,204 400,331 15,853 6. To re-elect Dr L R Sherratt as a director of the Company 20,130,586 7,549 15,253 7. To elect Mr R E J Wyatt as a director of the Company 20,129,519 8,199 15,670 8. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor and to authorise the audit committee to determine their remuneration 20,069,955 73,819 9,613 SPECIAL BUSINESS: 9. To amend the investment policy of the Company 20,079,073 31,507 42,808 10. To authorise the directors generally to allot ordinary shares 20,120,801 11,115 21,472 11. To disapply pre-emption rights in issues of shares for cash in restricted circumstances 20,096,605 29,142 27,641 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares subject to certain limits 20,102,640 36,827 13,921

Resolutions 1 - 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 - 12 were passed as special resolutions.

Copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do