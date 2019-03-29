UK Cannabis Brand Provacan CBD Sponsors Israel National Sports Team; Israel Aims to Be on World Rugby Map and Qualify for Future World Cup

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israeli National Rugby Team officially unveiled Provacan - a premier CBD brand developed by Israeli cannabis research company CiiTECH - as a new team sponsor. Players ran onto the pitch at Wingate Sports Arena last week wearing newly-minted Provacan jerseys and proceeded to come out victorious against Bosnia and Herzegovina for their third consecutive win.

Clifton Flack, founder and CEO of CiiTECH and developer of the Provacan CBD brand, said, "Israel is the undisputed home of cannabis-based science and research and we are proud to be working closely to support grass-roots initiatives in an effort to promote the Israel Rugby Union - as well as advance the sport among the country's growing youth player pool. While Provacan CBD products are not yet available here in Israel, we have seen several high-impact athletes across the UK and Europe switch to CBD for recovery purposes after relating to certain head injuries, an unfortunate outcome of contact sports."

While rugby is a relatively nascent addition to Israeli professional sport, the governing body (which was initially founded as the Israel Rugby Union back in 1971), has actually been a member of the International Rugby Board since 1988.

Now operating under the jurisdiction of Rugby Israel, the immediate (and long-term) goal of new coach Kevin Musikanth is to "put Israel on the world rugby map" and qualify them for a future World Cup.

Avi Resch, CEO of the Israel Rugby Union (IRU), has said: "We are very pleased with the agreement that was signed between IRU and CiiTECH, and are confident that the cooperation will be fruitful and successful for both sides."

He went on to say: "We would like to thank the entire CiiTECH team, as well its leader Mr. Clifton Flack, for the trust given to us in support of Israeli Rugby - as well as Israeli sport in general. CiiTECH is an organization that views sport as an important educational tool, and we are thrilled with Mr. Flack's ambition to promote sport-based values and human nurturing. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the best of luck to both the men's and women's Israeli National Rugby teams in their upcoming season missions.'

Coach Musikanth reiterated this general sentiment, claiming that it is "truly fantastic having CiiTECH on board as a sponsor for Israeli Rugby. [This is] an innovative company, and together we will establish a positive partnership that will allow us to strive towards our goals of World Cup and Olympic qualification."

Musikanth continued, "Rugby is no doubt a growing sport here in Israel, and I for one am inspired by the immense potential and determination of this pool of players. We are thrilled to have CiiTECH on board for our journey."

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Provacan will feature as the primary shirt sponsor for all adult Israel National Rugby teams. As a UK-based company (where rugby is immensely popular), CiiTECH will also be working closely to support grass-roots initiatives in an effort to promote the Israel Rugby Union - as well as advance the sport among the country's growing youth player pool.

CiiTECH will be at CannaTech 2019, taking place April 1-2 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company will be showcasing its flagship CBD label Provacan, as well as sharing new product and research developments in the field of medicinal cannabis.

About Provacan

Provacan is one of the leading cannabis brands in the UK, specialising in CBD-infused oil tinctures, edibles, topical salves, and a newly-introduced line of CBD eLiquids for vaping. Click here for more information about Provacan.

