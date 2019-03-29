Heffernan Brokers UK Ltd. Expands by Adding Danny Cooper as Production Broker

LONDON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based brokerage, Heffernan Brokers UK Ltd., recently added Danny Cooper as a Production Broker. Cooper will assist in establishing the London office and expand operations further into the Lloyd's and UK underwriting markets.

Cooper joined Heffernan Brokers UK Ltd. in December 2018, bringing over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry with him. He started his career in claims, handling all manners of energy, construction, and professional indemnity losses for some of the world's largest corporations. From claims, he quickly moved into the brokering world, and has been heavily involved in the cyber, technology, media, intellectual property, financial and professional markets in London. Cooper has also helped develop cutting-edge products for his clients, which are continuously updated to meet both the demands of the brokers he works with and the markets in which they operate.

"I am excited to be a part of the Heffernan family and help Heffernan Brokers UK Ltd. expand its professional, financial, and cyber operations into the London market," said Danny Cooper, Production Broker.

"We are thrilled to add Danny to our growing team in the UK," said John Tallarida, President of Heffernan Brokers UK Ltd. "With his background and knowledge, he is sure to be an asset in driving business development."

For more information, contact:

Danny Cooper

Tel: +44 (0) 783 3298 396

danny.cooper@heffins.co.uk

About Heffernan Brokers UK Ltd.

Heffernan Brokers UK Ltd. (HBUK) formed in 2017 and is led by Executive Vice President, Nick Murrell. HBUK initially launched with a real estate program, providing a property line-slip for habitational and commercial real estate. HBUK is now offering cyber, professional and financial fines and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams.

Heffernan Brokers UK Ltd. is a Lloyd's broker. HEFF 1668