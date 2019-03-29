Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Change of Co Sec, Administrator and Reg Office

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 41996)

LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047

Change of Company Secretary, Administrator and Registered Office

29 March 2019

Change of Company Secretary and Administrator

The Company's Board announces that it will move the administration of the Company to Praxis Fund Services Limited ("Praxis") which will take place with effect from 1 April 2019.

From that date, Praxis will act as designated administrator of the Company, and also become Company Secretary. The Registered Office of the Company will move to Praxis offices at the address shown below.

Praxis can be contacted by telephone on +44 (0) 1481 737600 or email shona.darling@praxisifm.com.

Change of Registered Office

With effect from 1 April 2019, the Company's registered office will be:-

Sarnia House

Le Truchot

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1GR

