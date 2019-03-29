Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Change of Co Sec, Administrator and Reg Office
PR Newswire
London, March 29
Ruffer Investment Company Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 41996)
LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047
Change of Company Secretary, Administrator and Registered Office
29 March 2019
Change of Company Secretary and Administrator
The Company's Board announces that it will move the administration of the Company to Praxis Fund Services Limited ("Praxis") which will take place with effect from 1 April 2019.
From that date, Praxis will act as designated administrator of the Company, and also become Company Secretary. The Registered Office of the Company will move to Praxis offices at the address shown below.
Praxis can be contacted by telephone on +44 (0) 1481 737600 or email shona.darling@praxisifm.com.
Change of Registered Office
With effect from 1 April 2019, the Company's registered office will be:-
Sarnia House
Le Truchot
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1GR