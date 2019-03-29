Energous Corporation Announces the Appointment of Cesar Johnston to Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering

Johnston adds operational responsibilities to engineering leadership role

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced the appointment of Cesar Johnston to chief operating officer and executive vice president of engineering, effective immediately. In his new role, Johnston will continue to lead the engineering organization, while taking on oversight of the regulatory function and assuming additional operational responsibilities.

"Cesar Johnston has been an instrumental part of Energous since the early stages of the company, specifically in leading the build out of our engineering organization," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. "We believe his extensive technology, industry and leadership experience at companies like Broadcom and Marvell will serve him well in this new role and have a positive impact on the future of the company as we enter this next stage of growth."

Johnston joined Energous in July 2014 and brings more than 30 years of experience, with a focus on R&D development and leadership at varying levels. Prior to Energous, he was vice president of engineering for Wireless Connectivity at Marvell. Prior to Marvell, Johnston served as senior director of Wi-Fi VLSI and Systems Hardware development at Broadcom. He is a recognized pioneer in the technology development of multiple first-of generations of SISO and MIMO wireless products.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - wireless charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has more than 180 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

