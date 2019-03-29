Steinhoff International Holdings NV (ISIN: NL0011375019) beseitigt ein großes Hinderniss für die Umschuldung der Gruppe,

Die LSW GmbH scheint nun mit den seitens Steinhoff vorgeschlagenen Änderungen einverstanden zu sein: " On 28 March 2019, the Company and LSW agreed that the Application be dismissed on consensual terms. The parties accordingly filed with the court a Consent Order giving effect (if and when approved by the court) to that agreement." Das heisst nichts anderes, dass der am 10. Januar durch Widerspruch der LSW GmbH blockierte Gläubigerbeschluss zur Umstrukturierung der Steinhoff Schulden vom Tisch zu sein scheint. Die Zustimmung des Gerichts sollte wohl nur noch ein formal notwendiger Schritt sein. also die spannung bleibt.

Die LSW GmbH - eine Beteiligung von Andreas Seifert, angeblich ein Intimfeind der Steinhoff Gruppe, reichte Klage gegen die Pläne der Anleihenúmstrukturierung ein und blockierte diese so faktisch. Steinhoff beschreibt dieses im Januar so: "The potential LSW claim is described in and, should the claim be finally determined or resolved in LSW's favour, is addressed by the terms of the SEAG CVA. LSW alleges that as at 14 December 2018 the total sum owed to LSW (inclusive ...

