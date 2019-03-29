Germany's Federal Network Agency awarded 121 contracts and 505 MW of PV capacity in the auction. The bidding round was clearly oversubscribed, but 17 bids with a total output of almost 200 MW had to be ruled out due to formal errors.It took almost one month, but the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results for its first special tender for PV projects above 750 kW in size. The grid regulator says 121 projects with a combined capacity of 505.1 MW were awarded in the round, with final prices ranging from a minimum of €0.039/kW to a maximum of €0.084/kWh. The ceiling price ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...