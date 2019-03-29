Mash Group Oyj: Mash Repays EUR 20 Million Bond

Mash announced the repayment of a EUR 20 million bond while thanking investors for their go forward support

Mash Group PLC today announced the repayment of a EUR 20 million bond (ISIN code FI4000220454), that had a maturity of 30 months and a coupon of 6%.

"Over the last eleven years, we have built up a level of trust with our investors", says Tommi Lindfors, Chairman of the Board of Mash Group PLC.

"Although a minor milestone for us, this repayment is a concrete example of how much we have grown over the last few years. We continue to appreciate the support of our investors and their trust in Mash."

"We saw incredible growth in 2018, more than doubling our revenue. The Mash's point of sale customer base grew by 2351% and our merchant base grew by over 1000%. This week saw another milestone with our bond repayment while we also saw record levels of lending. We feel good about what we've done and even more excited about what we want to do", added James Hickson, Group CEO of Mash.

In June 2018 Mash announced they has increased their structured financing facility with Fortress Investment Group LLC from EUR 120 million to EUR 200 million. Mash continues to be active in the Bond market for more information contact investor@mash.com



Disclaimer:

This material is for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute a public offer of securities under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation or an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments.

About Mash

Mash has been at the forefront of FinTech innovation since 2007. We leverage our advanced proprietary algorithms, machine learning capabilities and automated platform to deliver superior finance and payments solutions to thousands of customers every day. We work hard for a future powered by technology, making every transaction seamless, flexible and worry-free. Today, Mash is one of Europe's leading FinTech companies. Mash.com | press@mash.com | @MashComOfficial



For more information please contact:

Oscar Eklöf

Corporate Finance Director

+ 358 40 860 9238

Samuli Korpinen

Board Director

+ 358 40 548 6299