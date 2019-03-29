NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408

TOKYO, Mar 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (HTHKH) announced today that DOCOMO will sell its stake in Hutchison Telephone Company Limited (HTCL), a mobile network operator in Hong Kong and Macau, and Hutchison 3G HK Holdings Limited (H3GHK) to HTHKH, the major shareholder of HTCL and H3GHK, for 60 million US dollars.HTHKH will purchase DOCOMO's entire 24.1% share of HTCL's stock and thereafter HTCL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HTHKH. The contract was signed today and the actual transfer of shares will take place in May 2019.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.