iTeos Therapeutics SA: iTeos Therapeutics Announces Eight Data Presentations for A2A Receptor Antagonist and Anti-TIGIT Antibody Programs at AACR Annual Meeting 2019

iTeos Therapeutics Announces Eight Data Presentations for A 2A Receptor Antagonist and Anti-TIGIT Antibody Programs at AACR Annual Meeting 2019



Gosselies, Belgium and Cambridge, MA - March 29, 2019 - iTeos Therapeutics SA, a privately-held biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, today announced that it will present data on the efficacy of its innovative and differentiated A 2A receptor antagonist, EOS100850, as well as its human antibody directed against TIGIT, EOS884448, in eight posters at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019, taking place from March 29 - April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

"We continue to be excited by the preclinical data from our two immuno-oncology programs, both of which promise mono- and combination therapy potential with other anti-cancer treaments," said Michel Detheux, President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos Therapeutics. "The preclinical data being presented at AACR demonstrate key differentiation of our A 2A receptor antagonist, such as unique prolonged effects of high potency within the adenosine-rich tumor microenvironment and anti-tumor activity in several cancer models and with different drug combinations. The data also provide a deeper understanding of the adenosine pathway in solid tumors. Additionally, our research on the TIGIT activation pathway sheds light on promising strategies to restore anti-tumor immunity."

The details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: EOS100850, a non-brain penetrant highly selective A 2A receptor antagonist, uniquely maintains high potency within the adenosine rich tumor microenvironment

Session: Novel Immunomodulatory Agents 1

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Authors: Erica Houthuys, et al.

Location: Section 25, Poster 3261

Title: EOS100850 potently restores adenosine A 2A receptor-dependent suppression of T cell function in the adenosine rich tumor microenvironment

Session: Novel Immunomodulatory Agents 1

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Authors: Erica Houthuys, et al.

Location: Section 25, Poster 3278

Title: Extensive characterization of the adenosine pathway in human solid tumors gives a hint on cancer indication selection for the A 2A receptor antagonist EOS100850.

Session: Novel Immunomodulatory Agents 2

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Authors: Veronique Bodo, et al.

Location: Section 25, Poster 4149

Title: EOS100850 inhibits A 2A receptor signaling in human whole blood: two pharmacodynamic assays to monitor EOS100850 activity in clinical studies.

Session: Novel Immunomodulatory Agents 2

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Authors: Veronique Bodo, et al.

Location: Section 25, Poster 4154

Title: EOS100850, an A 2A receptor antagonist with prolonged pharmacodynamic activity, mediates the generation of specific durable immune responses in a murine breast cancer model

Session: Novel Immunomodulatory Agents 2

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Authors: Grégory Driessens, et al.

Location: Section 25, Poster 4147

Title: EOS884448, a high affinity fully human antibody directed against TIGIT, mediates in vitro anti-tumor activity through multiples mechanisms of action involving activation of intratumor effector cells and depletion of regulatory T cells.

Session: Immune Checkpoints 1

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Authors: Catherine Hoofd, et al.

Location: Section 24, Poster 3240

Title: a-TIGIT mediates antitumor activity through multiple mechanisms of action involving activation of intratumor effector T cells and depletion of regulatory T cells

Session: Immune Checkpoints 1

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Authors: Grégory Driessens, et al.

Location: Section 24, Poster 3249

Title: TIGIT pathway phenotyping sheds light on promising strategies to restore anti-tumor immunity

Session: Adaptive Immune Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Authors: Catherine Hoofd, et al.

Location: Section 23, Poster 4969

Full poster abstracts are available on the AACR conference website at www.aacr.org .

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of persons living with cancer by designing and developing next generation immunotherapies. The Company's lead program, EOS100850, is an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist currently in a Phase 1/1b study. A second program, a fully human ADCC-enabling anti-TIGIT antibody.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Detheux, CEO

iTeos Therapeutics

info@iteostherapeutics.com

Amber Fennell, Mathew Neal, Sukaina Virji

Consilium Strategic Communications

+44 203 709 5700

iteos@consilium-comms.com