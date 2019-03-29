Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM.A) (Euronext: BAMA) announced today that it has filed its 2018 annual materials on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.brookfield.com and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $350 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 120-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively. For more information, please visit our website at brookfield.com.

