ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call and Webcast on April 1 at 4:30 PM ET

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB: PRKR), a developer and marketer of technologies and products for wireless applications, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Jeffrey Parker, Chief Executive Officer, and Cindy Poehlman, Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's results, which will be released after the close of trading that day, as well as provide a general corporate update.

Date: Monday, April 1, 2019

Time: 4:30 PM ET

To listen via live webcast, please go to the ParkerVision website at: https://parkervision.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentation .

To participate in the teleconference, please dial (10 min. before conference is scheduled to begin):

Domestic toll-free: 1-844-369-8770

International: 1-862-298-0840

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the conference call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://parkervision.com for approximately 90 days.

About ParkerVision, Inc.

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed and developed proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies which enable advanced wireless solutions for current and next generation wireless communication products. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions in the U.S. and Germany to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com .

Contact:

Cindy Poehlman

Chief Financial Officer

ParkerVision, Inc.

904-732-6100

cpoehlman@parkervision.com



Jean Marie Young

The Piacente Group, Inc.

212-481-2050

parkervision@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540493/ParkerVision-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2018-Conference-Call-and-Webcast-on-April-1-at-430-PM-ET