ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences Announces $2 Million Convertible Note Financing

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for a $2 million convertible note financing, which notes will be issued in a private placement. The notes will mature three months after their issuance and, if not repaid, will then initially be convertible into shares of common stock at a conversion price equal to the lesser of $0.33 and 80% of the average of the lowest two volume weighted average prices of the company's common stock during the 20 trading days prior to conversion. In connection with the financing, the company will amend the exercise price of warrants to purchase up to 8 million shares of common stock held by the investors that were issued on November 28, 2018 from $1.50 per share to $0.01 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about March 29, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ReShape Lifesciences intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to continue its commercialization efforts, for clinical and product development activities, and for other working capital and general corporate purposes.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the proposed offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: statements relating to the completion and use of proceeds of the offering that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the offering, risks and uncertainties related to our acquisition of the Lap-Band system, including the risk of default under our security agreement with Apollo Endosurgery entered into in connection with the transaction; our ability to continue as a going concern if we are unable to improve our operating results or obtain additional financing; risks related to ownership of our securities as a result of our delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market; our proposed ReShape Vest product may not be successfully developed and commercialized; our limited history of operations; our losses since inception and for the foreseeable future; our limited commercial sales experience; the competitive industry in which we operate; our dependence on third parties to initiate and perform our clinical trials; the need to obtain regulatory approval for our ReShape Vest and any modifications to our vBloc system and Lap-Band system; physician adoption of our products; our ability to obtain third party coding, coverage or payment levels; ongoing regulatory compliance; our dependence on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to raise additional capital when needed; international commercialization and operation; our ability to attract and retain management and other personnel and to manage our growth effectively; potential product liability claims; the cost and management time of operating a public company; potential healthcare fraud and abuse claims; healthcare legislative reform; and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and products. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed April 2, 2018 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

