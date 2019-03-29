Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2019) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") has officially commenced drilling with Orbit Garant's first drill rig, currently at a depth of 125m downhole (see Fig 2 to view drill-core) at the first drill site in the Nika Zone. This first drill-hole, DO-19-255, is targeting the near-surface extension of last' year's best intercept in the Nika Zone (hole DO-18-218), which returned 50 metres averaging 1.77 g/t Au (see press release dated May 14, 2018). The second drill-hole will test the depth continuity of the same intercept, with additional holes planned in this area to test other nearby higher grade targets.





Fig 1: Instrument training/induction meeting at first drill-site; Orbit Garant at the Nika Zone

To view an enhanced version of Fig 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/43752_d80612c65470abb4_001full.jpg

Maple Gold's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, commented: "The Nika Zone and surrounding NW Gap Area represents an important opportunity for the Company. The drill density in this area is relatively limited and last year's new discovery demonstrated the ability to define brand new zones within the greater resource area. Further drilling success in this area could lead to the definition of more near-surface mineralisation and help us link the Douay West, Porphyry and NW Zones."

An additional drill-hole approximately 250m to the west of DO-18-218 is planned to test the volume potential of a high-grade (21.1 g/t Au) intercept obtained from the final 1.5 metres of a historical drill-hole (DO-12-05), drilled back in 2012.

Forage Pikogan's first drill has also arrived and is set up at its first site in the Porphyry Zone, with drilling expected to begin tonight.





Fig. 2: Crackle brecciated and pyritic altered syenite in top of drill-hole DO-19-255

To view an enhanced version of Fig 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/43752_d80612c65470abb4_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc, P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration, of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this news release through his direct participation in the work.

Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC)

Maple Gold implements strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at Douay covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core; drill-hole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to the analytical laboratory; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results. For a complete description of protocols, please visit the Company's QA/QC page on the Company's website.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is an advanced gold exploration and development company focused on defining a district-scale gold project in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company's ~392 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (55 km of strike) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and has an established gold resource3 that remains open in multiple directions. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Matthew Hornor"

B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:



Mr. Joness Lang

VP, Corporate Development

Cell: 778.686.6836

Email: jlang@maplegoldmines.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including statements about the prospective mineral potential of the Porphyry Zone, the potential for significant mineralisation from other drilling in the referenced drill program and the completion of the drill program. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timing and completion of the private placement. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "will", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that management believed reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual events, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future events, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43752