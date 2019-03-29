NOTICE 29.3.2019 OPTION RIGHTS OPTION RIGHTS OF EQ OYJ WILL BE LISTED ON 1.4.2019 The option rights of EQ OYJ will be listed as of 1.4.2019. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE 29.3.2019 OPTIO-OIKEUDET EQ OYJ OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 1.4.2019 EQ OYJ optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 1.4.2019. Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=716734