NOTICE 29.3.2019 OPTION RIGHTS The option rights of EQ OYJ will be listed as of 1.4.2019. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE 29.3.2019 OPTIO-OIKEUDET EQ OYJ optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 1.4.2019. Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=716841