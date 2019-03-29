Urinalysis Market Worth $4.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Urinalysis Market by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Pregnancy), End User (Hospital, Labs, Homecare) & Test Type - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Global Urinalysis Market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the growing global prevalence of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections, the shift towards automation in sediment analysis, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care urinalysis. Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Pregnancy and fertility tests to dominate the Urinalysis Market in 2019.

On the basis of test type, the Urinalysis Market is segmented into biochemical urinalysis, sediment urinalysis, and pregnancy & fertility tests. In 2019, pregnancy & fertility tests are expected to account for the largest market share. Growing use of these kits in home care settings is driving the growth of this segment.

Hospitals & clinics expected to dominate the Urinalysis Market in 2019.

By end user, the Urinalysis Market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories & institutes. In 2019, hospitals & clinics are expected to account for the largest share of 40% of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of automated urinalysis devices.

Disease screening to dominate the Urinalysis Market in 2019.

The Urinalysis Market, by application is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2019, the disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of the Urinalysis Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of UTIs and kidney disorders across the globe.

North America commanded the largest share of the Urinalysis Market in 2019.

On the basis of region, the Urinalysis Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the Urinalysis Market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases and UTIs as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced automated devices in the region.

The major players operating in this market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Arkray Inc. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Biorad Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China).

