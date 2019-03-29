Natuzzi S.p.A (NYSE: NTZ) (the "Company") today announced a delay in publishing its unaudited preliminary consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 from the date originally announced.

The delay results from the Company's previously announced transition from Italian generally accepted accounting principles to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company requires additional time to finalize its unaudited preliminary consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 under IFRS.

The Company will disclose the updated dates for publishing its earnings release and holding its conference call as soon as they are available.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the European lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report Ipsos 2018) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

