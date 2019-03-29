Edison Nation, Inc. Announces New Initiatives to Escalate Market Presence; Revamps Corporate Website and Relaunches the Emmy Award-Winning TV Show 'Everyday Edisons'

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT), a full-service product development firm, has announced new initiatives to escalate market presence to a wider audience of aspiring inventors to drive higher success potential for ideas to be commercialized. These new marketing initiatives include the relaunch of the Emmy award-winning TV show, " Everyday Edisons ," and debuting a new design for the front-end of their open innovation platform website, www.EdisonNation.com .

Edison Nation's online innovation platform has virtually connected innovators with companies to bring new products to market since 2007, partnering with over 140,000 innovators from around the world which have resulted in over $250 million in retail sales to-date. The recently updated corporate website, www.EdisonNation.com , features the newly minted Edison Nation branding and offers a clean, simplified design with improved functionality for front-end users. Visitors can effortlessly obtain essential information regarding the platform's services, while easily gaining access to enriching content and resources through the blog and forums.

"Over the last couple of months, we've slowly introduced the new branding for Edison Nation, but the launch of this new website design makes it official," said Chris Ferguson, CEO of Edison Nation, Inc. "With our platform being online based, it is vital for us to keep a finger on the pulse and continue to modernize the platform to enhance the experience for our community of innovators, while at the same time, making sure the site is clear and user-friendly."

The front-end redesign of the website is only phase 1 of Edison Nation's commitment to provide a more enhanced virtual experience for users. Execution of the next phase-updating the back-end member's user-portal to match the front-end design-is set to begin immediately. Phase 3, which is the development of an interactive mobile app, is scheduled for summer 2019.

In addition to the website revamp, Edison Nation is also relaunching the Emmy award-winning TV show, "Everyday Edisons." Everyday Edisons is an inspirational reality TV series produced under license by Edison Nation, which chronicles the stories of first-time inventors as they launch their unique products into the marketplace in conjunction with the Edison Nation product development platform. The three-time Emmy and two-time Telly award-winning show originally aired for 5 seasons on PBS.

Edison Nation encourages investors to watch this sizzle , using password ENTV to find out more information.

In December 2018, Edison Nation entered into an agreement with a leading digital media services company to expand distribution of its Everyday Edisons TV series into key global markets. The agreement, which covers two existing 13-episode seasons, will include the creation of a professional voiceover-translation in German, French and Spanish and the subsequent release in Europe and the Middle East. The full seasons will also be available for viewing on select streaming platforms worldwide, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Chris Ferguson, CEO of Edison Nation, Inc., added: "The return of 'Everyday Edisons' is not only a strategic marketing effort, but it upholds Edison Nation's commitment to continually deliver stimulating content to our community of inventors."

Edison Nation, Inc. is a vertically integrated innovation aggregation and full-service product development and manufacturing company, offering innovation sourcing, design, sales, fulfillment and shipping services. Edison Nation's model is to provide a risk mitigated platform that connects innovators with companies to bring new products to market. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products, any inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

