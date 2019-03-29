Vycor Medical, Inc.: Vycor Medical Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31st, 2018

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Vycor Medical, Inc. (Vycor) (OTCQB: VYCO), a provider of innovative and superior surgical and therapeutic solutions, reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights

Vycor has been working on improving how its VBAS integrates with the most common Image Guidance System ('IGS') pointers on the market; the first phase of this was completed and the Company started shipping its enhanced VBAS model at the end of September. Vycor took the decision in February 2018, based on surgeon feedback, to cease shipment of its previous model. As a result, manufacturing of the enhanced model needed to be accelerated and this caused some delays, which resulted in lost revenue through the first six months of the year, at which point sales had decreased by 15% over the same period in 2017. However, as the delays were reversed and with positive surgeon adoption of the newly enhanced VBAS, sales accelerated in the second half of the year by 40% compared to the same period in 2017, and actually ended the year with revenues increasing 11% over 2017.

The second phase of development of the VBAS IGS device is now well advanced with product being manufactured for further testing and regulatory submission, and we will also be exploring with surgeons and complementary product manufacturers additional selected development work targeted at increasing the ease and applicability of our VBAS range.

NovaVision currently has approximately 260 patients undergoing its therapies in the US and internationally. Patient compliance continues to be strong, with 75% of patients who have started since the introduction of the Internet model completing the full 6 months of VRT, and over 30% of patients extending their therapy period beyond 6 months. NovaVision has also placed its Professional Model with 17 clinics or rehabilitation centers since it started the soft marketing of this model.

Under Vycor's ownership, NovaVision has gone from a business with a prototype therapy to one with a broad suite of proven patient and professional therapies and diagnostic products, utilizing a flexible range of delivery technologies. The therapies are protected by 45 patents and have a significant body of clinical data that is being added to and which demonstrates their efficacy. Management has made clear over the last year, however, that given the company's resources, and the large size and diversity of NovaVision's end markets, it believes the most efficient way to fulfill NovaVision's potential is through partnerships. The range of alternatives for NovaVision could comprise distribution and marketing partnerships, licensing, merger or sale.

Management Commentary

'The enhanced VBAS model that we released in the fourth quarter of 2017 has been well received by the market' said Peter Zachariou, CEO of Vycor Medical. 'The strong performance of the division in the second half demonstrates that the IGS development work we are carrying out for our VBAS product will position the business well for the future, and we look forward to completing that development during 2019, subject to regulatory clearances'.

'Our stated focus on the reduction of cash burn has continued. Our Cash Operating Loss [1] despite our investment in manufacturing and new products, reduced to $207,000 for the year compared to $463,000 for 2017, and the Company generated a Cash Operating Profit1 in both the third and fourth quarters of the year.'

Year ended December 31, 20178 Financial Results

Revenue totaled $1,509,000 in the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $1, 385,000 for the prior year, an increase of 9%. Vycor Medical's revenue increased by $133,000 or 11% and generated a gross margin of 88% compared to 83% in 2017. NovaVision recorded revenues of $198,019 for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $8,889 from 2017, and gross margin of 91%, compared to 89% for 2017.

Operating Expenses in the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $2,657,000 as compared to $2,470,000 in 2017, of which $308,000 was in respect of the impairment charge against NovaVision's assets. Cash Operating Expenses [2] were $1,547,000 as compared to $1,620,000. Operating Loss was $1,318,000, compared to $1,313,000 for 2017, and Cash Operating Loss2 was $207,000, as compared to $463,000, a reduction of 55%.

Net Loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1,379,000 as compared to $1, 477,000 in 2017.

VYCOR MEDICAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Revenue $1,509,330 $1,384,971 Cost of Goods Sold 169,598 201,363 Gross Profit 1,339,732 1,183,608 Operating expenses: Research and development - 3,015 Depreciation and Amortization 166,386 275,416 Selling, general and administrative 2,183,505 2,185,769 Impairment of assets 307,576 - Total Operating expenses 2,657,467 2,464,200 Operating loss (1,317,735) (1,280,592) Other income (expense) Interest expense: Other (48,800) (48,523) Interest expense: Related Party (11,434) (679) Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange (1,387) 1,392 Gain (loss) on other income and expense 0 4,028 Warrant issuance expense - (120,788) Total Other Income (expense) (61,621) (164,570) Loss Before Credit for Income Taxes (1,379,356) (1,445,162) Credit for income taxes - - Net Loss (1,379,356) (1,445,162) Preferred stock dividends (324,970) (324,970) Net Loss available to common shareholders (1,704,326) (1,770,132) Comprehensive Loss Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (2,832) 5,278 Comprehensive Loss (1,707,158) (1,764,854) Net Loss Per Share Basic and diluted ($0.08) ($0.10) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 21,599,118 18,373,355

Reconciliation of Cash Operating Expenses and Cash Operating Loss Before

Depreciation, Amortization and Other Non-Cash Items For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 GAAP Operating Expenses (2,657,467) (2,470,400) Non-cash depreciation 127,020 127,899 Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 50,331 162,076 Non-cash stock-based compensation 625,625 559,972 Impairment of assets 307,576 - Non GAAP Cash Operating Expenses (1,546,915) (1,620,453) GAAP Operating Loss (1,317,735) (1,312,563) Non-cash depreciation 127,020 127,899 Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 50,331 162,076 Non-cash stock-based compensation 625,625 559,972 Impairment of assets 307,576 - Non GAAP Operating loss Before Depreciation and Amortization (207,183) (462,616)

