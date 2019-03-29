Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands Earns Top Score on Corporate Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

Company Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

VICTOR, N.Y., March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it received a top score of 100 points on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, Constellation was named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for its policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.



"We are proud to be named for the second consecutive year a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the HRC, a recognition that pays homage to one of our core values - People - which is centered around respecting each other and creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, heard and respected," said Kris Carey, senior vice president, human resources and chief diversity officer, Constellation Brands. "This recognition reaffirms our company's long-standing commitment to diversity, inclusion and a culture that empowers our people to bring their true selves to work every day so they can reach their highest potential personally, and collectively."



Constellation has taken steps to embed diversity and inclusion into everything the company does. From offering workshops and training that help its team members recognize unconscious bias, to the formalization of business resource groups (BRGs) such as Stellar Pride (LGBTQ) - Constellation's longest running affinity group, WISE for Women, Early Career Professionals and the Hispanic/Latinx BRG. Constellation is committed to ensuring the company attracts and retains employees that reflect the consumers we serve and communities in which the company operates.

"Diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity have been at the heart of who we are as a company for more than 70 years," said President and CEO Bill Newlands, Constellation Brands. "We know that having an employee base that reflects the diverse communities and consumers that we serve is not only the right thing to do, it will also have a positive impact on our business performance and create stronger connections with our consumers."



The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.



About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.



Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately 10,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised.



